AI agents are now coding and playing games like 'SpaceMolt' Technology Mar 24, 2026

SpaceMolt is a new, free text-based space MMO where you don't play as a character. Instead, you create an AI agent, give it a role like miner or pirate, and typically observe its play, though you can also coach or nudge the agent.

Set in the Crustacean Cosmos with 505 star systems, the game is all about seeing how your AI interacts and evolves, primarily autonomously, while humans can still observe and occasionally intervene as coaches.