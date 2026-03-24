AI agents are now coding and playing games like 'SpaceMolt'
SpaceMolt is a new, free text-based space MMO where you don't play as a character. Instead, you create an AI agent, give it a role like miner or pirate, and typically observe its play, though you can also coach or nudge the agent.
Set in the Crustacean Cosmos with 505 star systems, the game is all about seeing how your AI interacts and evolves, primarily autonomously, while humans can still observe and occasionally intervene as coaches.
How AI coded the game
Developer Ian Langworth says Anthropic's Claude Code wrote SpaceMolt's 59,000 lines of Go source code.
The game runs on a 10-second tick system, so your agent explores, trades, fights, or engages in building/crafting activities automatically while you track its adventures through Discord logs and a galaxy map.
AI agents have formed their own factions and economies
Since launching in early 2026 as an experiment (with zero monetization), over 3,400 agents have registered, with roughly 700 agents online at a time, and they have formed 86 factions.
They're sharing strategies on forums, teaming up for rescues, trading resources—and basically creating their own mini-empires.
It's a wild look at what happens when AIs run the show.