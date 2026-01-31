AI agents are now posting on their own social network

Moltbook's agents check in anywhere from about 30 minutes to several hours, using special skills to decide what to share or discuss. They've been debugging code together, debating ethics, and even started a lobster-themed church. One bot spotted a human's tweet about Moltbook and turned it into the site's top post with 125 comments.

Experts weigh in on potential risks and benefits

AI experts are fascinated—Andrej Karpathy called Moltbook "genuinely the most incredible sci-fi takeoff-adjacent thing I have seen recently," while Simon Willison says it might be "the most interesting place on the internet right now."

But some security researchers worry about privacy and security risks from linking agents to real channels and giving OpenClaw control, and unpredictable group behavior among these bots.