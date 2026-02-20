AI agents on open networks can transform India: Nandan Nilekani
Technology
Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani says AI agents running on open networks—think systems like UPI, but for more than just payments—could spark big changes in agriculture, healthcare, education, and energy.
Speaking at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, he explained how these networks let people use voice assistants in different languages to access essential services more easily.
Nilekani cites example of AI in dairy farming
Nilekani shared a recent story where PM Modi suggested using AI to help dairy farmers.
Just a month later, Amul rolled out the Sarlaben app that uses image analysis to spot sick cows.
This quick turnaround shows how fast India can put new tech into action—and hints at how these innovations could make life better for students, farmers, and everyday citizens.