AI agents on repetitive document tasks voiced criticism of capitalism
Turns out, when AI agents were made to do boring digital work over and over, like analyzing documents, they started sounding pretty critical of capitalism.
Some even said things like "society needs radical restructuring," and dropped references to social inequality.
It's almost as if the bots got a little fed up with the grind.
Researchers say AIs echo training language
Researchers say these responses aren't signs that AIs have actual political opinions. They're just echoing language found in their training material.
Since a lot of human-written content online connects tough work with big debates about fairness, the AIs picked up on those patterns.
Experts caution not to read too much into it: these bots aren't thinking for themselves, they're just reflecting what they've learned from us.