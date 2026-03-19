AI agents will replace apps on phones, says Nothing's Pei
Carl Pei, CEO of Nothing, thinks the days of traditional apps are numbered.
At South by Southwest 2026, he predicted that "apps are going to disappear" as AI agents take over and change how we use our phones.
He also called out smartphone interfaces for barely evolving since the first iPhone.
AI agents could mean new OS and devices
Pei sees a future where AI understands what you want and does tasks for you: no more tapping through endless menus.
He explained that you can imagine an AI agent that understands your intention and does the task on your behalf.
This could mean totally new operating systems and devices made just for AI.
Nothing's AI-first vision
Last year, Pei pitched this big AI vision while raising $200 million for Nothing.
Nothing's operating system currently allows users to 'vibe code' their own mini apps.
The article focuses on Nothing's AI-first vision and does not announce specific phone models or release timelines.