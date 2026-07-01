AI analysis decodes Caribbean sperm whales' codas revealing 156 combinations
Technology
Scientists just used AI to decode how Caribbean sperm whales talk to each other: it's way more complex than anyone thought.
By analyzing thousands of rapid click patterns called "codas," the team found 156 unique combinations, showing these whales have a surprisingly rich communication system.
Mediterranean sperm whales' codas show dialects
Turns out, sperm whale "codas" are like a phonetic alphabet, with changes in rhythm and extra clicks creating unique vocal signatures.
Even cooler: Mediterranean sperm whales have their own dialects depending on where they live.
Understanding these whale languages isn't just fascinating: it could help scientists protect these endangered animals from threats like ocean noise and climate change.