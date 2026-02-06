'AI and electric energy: Complementing for a sustainable future'

N Venu, CEO of Hitachi Energy India & South Asia, will share insights from their new report on how much energy AI really needs. Expect sessions like "Powering the Future: Why AI Sovereignty Depends on Energy Security" and a panel about why strong energy systems matter for India's AI goals.

Why it matters

AI is using more electricity than ever—in the coming years, it could drive significant electricity demand growth.

Data centers might soon use as much power as an entire country!

With most new capacity coming online over the next few years, figuring out how to keep things sustainable is a big deal for anyone interested in tech or the future of energy.