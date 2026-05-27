AI and robots run experiments freeing scientists for big-picture thinking
Technology
AI and robots are now running experiments, crunching data, and even brainstorming new ideas: tasks that used to be handled by humans.
This frees up scientists to focus on big-picture thinking, making labs more efficient and speeding up discoveries.
Automated labs mix robotic arms, machine learning, and sensors to work nonstop, without breaks or with fewer mistakes.
Worries about scientists' overreliance and oversight
While this technology is making science faster and more accessible to more people, some worry about scientists relying too much on AI or losing critical thinking skills.
There are also concerns about how much human oversight is needed if things go wrong or if these systems get misused.
As automation grows in labs, these challenges need careful attention.