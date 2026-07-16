AI Appreciation Day July 16 focuses on responsible AI use
Technology
It's July 16: AI Appreciation Day!
Since 2021, this day has shifted from just celebrating cool tech to spotlighting how we use AI responsibly.
This year, the buzz is all about making sure AI helps people safely, especially in health care, the environment, and cybersecurity.
Experts stress governed data and transparency
As AI becomes part of everyday life, experts say trust and solid data are everything.
Mayank Baid from Cloudera points out that "trusted, governed data" is essential for sustainable AI.
Meanwhile, a Deloitte report notes that nearly 40% of Indian companies are already using a lot of AI, and nearly all plan to invest more.
The big takeaway: smart rules and transparency are key if we want AI to work for everyone.