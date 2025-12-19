AI avatars are taking over influencer marketing—here's how
AI avatars—think digital personalities powered by AI—are quickly becoming the new faces of influencer marketing.
They can post on social media, host shows, and chat with followers in different languages, all day and night.
You might have already seen examples like Qatar Airways's Sama or Lil Miquela popping up online.
How do these AI influencers actually work?
These avatars use advanced visual and voice tech to create content, answer FAQs, translate posts, and even demo products—all without breaks.
Brands love that they keep messaging consistent and speed up content creation.
Why are brands jumping on this trend?
Companies are turning to AI avatars to save money long-term, reach more people (especially in regional languages), and fill roles in things like live shopping streams or mini web series.
Experts say India is warming up to the idea slowly but surely—with human-AI collabs likely leading the way as these digital creators prove themselves.