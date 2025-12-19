Cognizant opens new AI lab in Bengaluru, 1,000 jobs coming soon
Cognizant just launched a fresh AI Lab and Moment Studio in Bengaluru, expanding on its San Francisco setup.
This move is part of their $1 billion investment into generative AI, aiming to speed up real-world AI solutions for businesses.
What's happening inside the lab?
The Bengaluru lab will dive into multi-agent systems (think: teams of AIs working together), smarter decision-making tech, responsible AI, and design that keeps people at the center.
By bundling research and engineering into ready-to-use frameworks, they hope to turn big ideas into working tools much faster.
Why India matters for Cognizant's AI game
Cognizant is betting on India's engineering talent to help scale these advanced systems globally.
As they put it, companies now want "ROI-driven" and reliable AI tools—not just experimental models—which means more demand for trustworthy tech built by skilled teams here.