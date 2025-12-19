Next Article
Google brings Gemini for Home to Canada
Google's smart home assistant, Gemini for Home, just landed in Canada after its US launch this fall.
Early access is rolling out now for English-speaking users, letting you control your devices, with advanced alerts and notifications available through a paid subscription.
How it works and what it costs
Gemini for Home supports a bunch of Google devices like Nest Hub, Nest Audio, Nest Mini, and even some third-party speakers.
There's a free version if you want the basics, or you can unlock premium features—like advanced camera alerts—for $10/month.
What's next?
French language support is coming in early 2026, and Google says more Canadians will get access soon as they expand beyond early access.