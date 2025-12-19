Next Article
OpenAI drops an 'app store' for ChatGPT
Technology
OpenAI just rolled out an app directory for ChatGPT—basically, an "app store" where you can find all sorts of tools right inside your chat.
Now you can do things like order groceries, build slide decks, or hunt for apartments without leaving the platform.
Big names like Spotify, Expedia, Zillow, and Canva are already on board.
What's in it for developers?
If you're into building apps, OpenAI's got a new Developer platform where you can submit your creations and track how they're doing in the approval process.
More approved apps are coming in 2025, so there's room to get creative and help make ChatGPT even more useful (and fun) for everyone.