LinkedIn's profile verification just hit 100 million users

The US makes up 40% of verified users, but India is growing fastest—up 80% in a year among its massive user base. Other big players include the UK, Canada, Brazil, and France. Most people verify through work emails or government IDs.

Why bother getting verified?

Verified profiles get noticed: they see 60% more views and posts get half again as much engagement compared to unverified ones.

Verified company pages do even better—views jump nearly 11 times and followers grow almost eightfold.

To make things easier, LinkedIn now offers a self-serve API for verifications and has added Zoom as a new partner alongside Adobe and others.