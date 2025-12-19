Riot Games finds motherboard flaw that could let cheaters sneak past anti-cheat

What this means for gamers (especially Valorant players)

Because the motherboard's security checks aren't fully ready at boot, sneaky hardware can slip through and mess with system memory—making it tough for anti-cheat software to catch cheaters.

To fix things, all four motherboard brands have rolled out BIOS updates.

Riot says you might need to install these updates to keep playing Valorant with Vanguard running smoothly.

If you're affected, updating your BIOS is the way to stay safe and in the game.