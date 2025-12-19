Next Article
Apple shakes up app rules in Japan with iOS 26.2 update
Technology
Apple just changed how apps work in Japan to follow a new law called the Mobile Software Competition Act (MSCA).
Now, developers can offer their apps through other Apple-approved marketplaces—not just the App Store.
These alternative apps get a quick check for malware and basic issues, but skip the usual full review.
New payment options and safety features for users
Alongside these changes, Apple is letting Japanese users pay with third-party systems as well as its own In-App Purchases.
For younger users, there are extra safety steps: Kids' apps can't link out to other sites, and apps using alternative payments must include parental gates for users under 18.
Plus, commission rates now depend on where developers choose to distribute their apps.