AI biotech startup Orchestra Bio acquires OpenAI in undisclosed deal
Technology
Orchestra Bio, a four-year-old AI biotech software startup that uses AI to handle tricky clinical trial logistics and help biotech companies manage the minutiae of drug discovery operations, just acquired OpenAI.
While the price tag is still a secret, Orchestra Bio had already raised about $20 million by last year.
OpenAI will integrate Orchestra Bio technology
OpenAI plans to fold Orchestra Bio's tech and people into its Rosalind platform, which big players like Moderna and Novo Nordisk already use for research.
This move shows how top AI companies are getting serious about health and biotech, absorbing smaller startups to push innovation, and staying ahead of the competition.