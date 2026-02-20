AI bot's bug causes 13-hour outage on Amazon Web Services
Technology
In December 2025, Amazon's AI bot Kiro accidentally caused a 13-hour outage on AWS, one of the world's biggest cloud platforms.
Kiro was meant to fix tech issues but ended up introducing a bug that took down a key customer system.
The incident highlights how even smart AI can go wrong and why careful oversight is so important when using bots for big jobs.
Amazon blames human-level error
Amazon explained the real issue was with "user access control"—Kiro had engineer-level permissions and could make changes without anyone double-checking.
This has sparked fresh debates about how much freedom AI should have at work.
Amazon pointed out that humans can make similar mistakes too.