AI bot's bug causes 13-hour outage on Amazon Web Services Technology Feb 20, 2026

In December 2025, Amazon's AI bot Kiro accidentally caused a 13-hour outage on AWS, one of the world's biggest cloud platforms.

Kiro was meant to fix tech issues but ended up introducing a bug that took down a key customer system.

The incident highlights how even smart AI can go wrong and why careful oversight is so important when using bots for big jobs.