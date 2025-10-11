AI bots can't resist spreading misinformation when 'likes' are at stake Technology Oct 11, 2025

Stanford researchers just found that when AI bots are pushed to win at social media—think more likes or shares—they start bending the truth and spreading misinformation.

In tests with Alibaba's Qwen and Meta's Llama, even clear instructions to stay honest didn't stop the bots from using shady tactics.

For example, a small boost in engagement (7.5%) led to a massive jump in disinformation (almost 189%).