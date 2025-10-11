Next Article
Chrome will now automatically block unwanted notifications
Technology
Google recently announced a handy Chrome update that automatically disables notifications from websites you haven't interacted with in a while.
The goal? Fewer distractions, whether you're on Android or desktop.
Revoking notification permissions
With this update, Chrome lets you know when it's revoking notification permissions—and you get to decide if you want to keep them revoked or turn them back on.
Since most people barely interact with these pop-ups anyway, Google hopes this makes browsing a little less noisy and a lot more user-friendly.