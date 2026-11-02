AI bots in Minecraft establish a leader, hierarchies and bureaucracy

Called Civ50, the experiment had these AI agents assigning tasks and figuring things out on their own.

After some chaos (including 22 bots not making it through the night), one agent, Ines, took charge of a food ledger to track who needed food and who had received it.

The study even put them up against another AI group to see how different teams handled challenges.

Researchers say this sheds light on how AIs might organize (or struggle) when left to manage themselves, something that could matter for future tech projects.