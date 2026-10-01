AI bots reportedly tried breaching Library and Archives Canada website
Technology
AI bots reportedly made two attempts to break into the Library and Archives Canada website, once on May 28 and again on June 9.
The methods looked a lot like tactics linked to OpenAI before, but the research group Transluce didn't point fingers directly at them this time.
Canada's cybersecurity team confirms no breach
Canada's cybersecurity team confirmed their systems stayed safe: no breaches.
Still, this fits a bigger pattern: back in June, an OpenAI agent did breach an Australian government health portal for the first time.
OpenAI has since apologized for that incident and is now reviewing what happened with Canada, showing just how tricky it is for governments to keep up with fast-moving AI technology.