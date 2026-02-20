AI browser 'Comet' for iPhone up for pre-order
Comet, the AI-powered browser from Perplexity, is listed for pre-order on the App Store for iPhones and is scheduled to go live on March 11, 2026 after making its debut on Mac, Windows, and Android.
You can pre-order it free on the App Store (with optional in-app purchases).
Comet uses AI to boost search, summarize web pages, and even automate tasks like shopping or scheduling—so you don't have to leave your browser.
How it works
Built on Chrome tech for Mac users, Comet lets you bring over your extensions and bookmarks.
It handles natural language queries right on web pages and gives quick summaries in context.
There are also smart tools that fill out forms for you, manage multi-step tasks, connect with Gmail or your calendar—and yes, there's voice control too.
Pricing and availability
Comet's basic version is free; upgrading to Perplexity Max unlocks extra features and advanced AI models.
Comet emphasizes built-in automation.
Just a heads-up: there's no iPad version yet.