AI browser 'Comet' for iPhone up for pre-order Technology Feb 20, 2026

Comet, the AI-powered browser from Perplexity, is listed for pre-order on the App Store for iPhones and is scheduled to go live on March 11, 2026 after making its debut on Mac, Windows, and Android.

You can pre-order it free on the App Store (with optional in-app purchases).

Comet uses AI to boost search, summarize web pages, and even automate tasks like shopping or scheduling—so you don't have to leave your browser.