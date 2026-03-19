AI browser Comet now available on iPhone
Comet, the artificial intelligence-powered browser from Perplexity, has just landed on iPhones.
After launching earlier on Mac and Android, and with Windows also available, it's finally free to download on the App Store for iPhone users.
How to download and use Comet
Comet isn't your average browser: it uses artificial intelligence to really get what you're searching for, even with tricky stuff like research or bookings.
There's a handy side-panel assistant that gives quick summaries, answers questions, and helps with things like shopping or scheduling, all without jumping between apps.
Plus, it learns your habits to keep tabs organized and your screen less cluttered.
What's Perplexity Max?
Comet includes a conversational AI assistant that provides quick summaries, answers questions, and helps with task automation.
It works across Mac, Windows, Android devices (and now iPhone), but there's no iPad version yet.
If you want more power features or faster access during busy times, there's a paid upgrade called Perplexity Max.