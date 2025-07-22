AI browsers are getting more efficient with these new features Technology Jul 22, 2025

Perplexity's Comet and The Browser Company's Dia browsers are rolling out new AI features to make life easier.

Comet is adding Shortcuts next week, so you can save your favorite AI prompts for instant use.

Dia already has Skills, which lets you turn prompts into reusable commands—and now there's a web gallery where users can share and discover handy Skills by category.