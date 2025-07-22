AI browsers are getting more efficient with these new features
Perplexity's Comet and The Browser Company's Dia browsers are rolling out new AI features to make life easier.
Comet is adding Shortcuts next week, so you can save your favorite AI prompts for instant use.
Dia already has Skills, which lets you turn prompts into reusable commands—and now there's a web gallery where users can share and discover handy Skills by category.
How these 2 browsers are delivering Basin AI bulletins
Comet brings Perplexity's AI search right into the sidebar.
Dia focuses on turning prompts into skills to speed up tasks, and its Skills gallery helps users learn from each other by sharing what works.
Why you should care about these updates
Typing the same prompts over and over is a pain—these updates give you one-click access to custom workflows and community-made tools.
It's all about making browsing smoother as more companies jump into the AI browser game.
If you like saving time (and who doesn't?), these upgrades are worth checking out.