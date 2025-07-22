Next Article
Axiom-4 astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla opens up about readjusting to Earth
IAF officer Shubhanshu Shukla is back on Earth after spending 20 days aboard the International Space Station with the Axiom-4 crew.
After splashdown near San Diego, he opened up online about how tough it's been to get used to gravity again—simple things like walking and keeping his balance suddenly felt tricky.
Space changed my body in wild ways, says Shukla
Shukla shared that space changed his body in some wild ways: fluids shifted around, his heart rate dropped, muscles weakened, and even his sense of balance got thrown off.
He said it takes time for astronauts to readjust after coming home but was thankful for everyone's support—and pretty amazed by how adaptable the human body can be.