Xbox Insiders can now resume games across devices
Microsoft just rolled out a cool update for Xbox Insiders: now you can see and jump back into your recent games across all your devices—Xbox consoles, PC, or even Windows handhelds.
It's all in one handy spot called "Jump Back In" on the home screen.
'Cloud playable' filter on the Xbox PC app
The Xbox PC app now has a "Cloud playable" filter, showing off 250+ supported titles you can stream straight to your computer—no downloads needed.
Whether you own the game or have Game Pass, finding and playing these games is way simpler.
These features are free for Game Pass Ultimate subscribers
With cross-device play history, cloud saves, and streaming all tied together, Xbox is making it smoother to game wherever you want.
These features are free for Game Pass Ultimate subscribers in the Insider program.