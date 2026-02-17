AI can create value, but also disrupt: Anthropic's Dario Amodei

Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic, told Bengaluru's Builder Summit that while AI can create huge value, it might also bring "big economic turmoil." He emphasized building AI that benefits everyone and doesn't just disrupt for the sake of it.

Claude is seeing rapid adoption in India Anthropic just set up shop in Bengaluru and is already seeing its India revenue double in four months—thanks to developers quickly picking up their Claude coding tools.

The company's launch event drew 250 developers and entrepreneurs, with demos on agentic workflows.

Potential to use AI for citizen services Amodei pointed out that India's massive user base and mix of languages make it a perfect place to experiment with new tech and build multilingual tools like Claude.

He also sees real potential for using AI to improve citizen-focused services here—calling it "a really valuable use of the technology."