AI can detect glaucoma as well as specialists: Study

A new study found that AI can detect glaucoma about as well as glaucoma experts, spotting 78% of real cases and ruling out disease in 95%. Researchers tested the tech on adults in Lisbon, comparing its results with six specialists.

AI outperforms human experts The AI did even better in real-world tests using low-cost cameras run by nondoctors.

Offline smartphone triage studies reported sensitivities near 94%; no comparable 60% detection rate for human experts in the same real-world settings is documented.

In specialist clinics, AI tools have shown high accuracy.

AI could spot vision issues earlier The source study does not report a multi-year lead time for earlier detection.

By combining OCT, visual field, and clinical data, a multimodal model predicted the need for incisional surgery (reported AUROC 0.92) without specifying a multi-year lead time.