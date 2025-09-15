AI can do better job than humans in customer support

Altman shared that customer support is a good example of where AI can do a better job than humans. Still, most people (81% in a 2025 survey) say they prefer talking to real people. He also pointed out that jobs needing real human care—like nursing—are safe from automation for now.

Software engineering and the AI dilemma

When it comes to software engineering, Altman said things are less clear.

While new AI tools could let anyone build apps just by describing what they want, these same tools might actually slow down experienced coders.

The takeaway? Focus on work where your creativity and empathy make a difference—AI isn't replacing those anytime soon.