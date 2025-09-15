Next Article
Don't fall for fake in-space officials on WhatsApp, email: Here's why
Technology
IN-SPACe just sent out a heads-up: scammers are posing as their officials on WhatsApp, email, and other platforms, trying to steal your personal or financial info.
If anyone claims they're from IN-SPACe and asks for sensitive details, double-check who they are—don't share anything unless you're sure.
NASA, ESA have also faced similar scams
Impersonation scams like this have been picking up across Indian government agencies lately. Since IN-SPACe works closely with startups and private space companies, those groups could be especially at risk.
The warning isn't just local—NASA and the European Space Agency have also faced similar scams worldwide.
IN-SPACe is urging everyone to stay alert, verify identities carefully, and report anything suspicious right away.