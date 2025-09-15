Don't fall for fake in-space officials on WhatsApp, email: Here's why

NASA, ESA have also faced similar scams

Impersonation scams like this have been picking up across Indian government agencies lately. Since IN-SPACe works closely with startups and private space companies, those groups could be especially at risk.

The warning isn't just local—NASA and the European Space Agency have also faced similar scams worldwide.

IN-SPACe is urging everyone to stay alert, verify identities carefully, and report anything suspicious right away.