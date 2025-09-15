Xiaomi to skip 16 series, launch 17 Pro, Pro Max
Xiaomi is skipping the 16 series and launching its new 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max phones this month, clearly aiming to go head-to-head with Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 lineup.
The move is part of Xiaomi's push to be seen as a real contender in the premium smartphone game, where Apple still owns a massive chunk of global sales.
EV business booming; premium phone sales up by 55%
Xiaomi's confidence comes from some big wins lately—its electric vehicle business has taken off, and premium phone sales jumped by 55% in the first half of this year.
With delays in Apple's iPhone Air launch in China, Xiaomi sees a chance to grab more attention.
President Lu Weibing says they're ready for the long haul: "Apple is still outstanding. But we are highly confident we can face the challenge with the same generation of product."