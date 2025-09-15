Xiaomi to skip 16 series, launch 17 Pro, Pro Max

EV business booming; premium phone sales up by 55%

Xiaomi's confidence comes from some big wins lately—its electric vehicle business has taken off, and premium phone sales jumped by 55% in the first half of this year.

With delays in Apple's iPhone Air launch in China, Xiaomi sees a chance to grab more attention.

President Lu Weibing says they're ready for the long haul: "Apple is still outstanding. But we are highly confident we can face the challenge with the same generation of product."