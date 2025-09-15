AI-generated content could soon need labels in India
A parliamentary committee in India has proposed new rules: AI-generated videos and articles could soon need clear labels and official licenses.
The move, led by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's committee, is meant to help everyone spot what's real and what's not online—especially with deepfakes and fake news on the rise.
Committee wants ministries to join forces
The committee wants two key ministries—Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & IT—to team up on laws and tech that can actually hold people accountable for spreading AI-driven misinformation.
They're also asking media outlets to set up fact-checking teams and appoint ombudsmen to keep things accurate.
While these ideas aren't law yet, they often shape future rules. Plus, the government has already started projects to catch deepfakes and fake audio before they go viral.