AI-generated content could soon need labels in India

Committee wants ministries to join forces

The committee wants two key ministries—Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & IT—to team up on laws and tech that can actually hold people accountable for spreading AI-driven misinformation.

They're also asking media outlets to set up fact-checking teams and appoint ombudsmen to keep things accurate.

While these ideas aren't law yet, they often shape future rules. Plus, the government has already started projects to catch deepfakes and fake audio before they go viral.