'Cosmic cannibalism' star system could soon erupt in nova: Study
Astronomers have recently clarified the nature of V Sagittae, a star system 10,000 light-years away.
A white dwarf there is rapidly pulling in material from its larger companion, making it shine much brighter than usual.
This new understanding was published in September 2025 using data from the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope.
Cannibalism could lead to a bright nova
As the white dwarf steals mass, a glowing gas halo forms around both stars, which orbit each other every 12.3 hours.
Scientists say this "cosmic cannibalism" could soon trigger a nova—an explosion bright enough to see with your own eyes for a short time.
If things escalate, the system might even end with a supernova as bright as the Moon.
Mark your calendars for the potential eruption
No exact date yet for the big eruption, but keeping an eye on updates from observatories is advisable.
If you love space or just want to see something rare light up the night sky, V Sagittae is one to watch over the next few years.