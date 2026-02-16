AI can enhance defense surveillance, but shouldn't make life-or-death calls

AI is shaking up defense by handling massive amounts of surveillance data, but there's debate about whether it should make critical military calls. Lt Gen Harsh Chibber highlighted in the "Sovereign AI for National Security: India's path to digital Sovereignty" session that while AI is powerful, it can't replace human judgment in high-stakes situations.

Lt Gen Chibber's take on AI in defense AI does a solid job fusing data from different sources for round-the-clock surveillance.

Still, Lt Gen Chibber warned about "automation bias"—trusting machines too much can lead to mistakes.

He also pointed out that relying heavily on AI could dull our own decision-making skills.

Need for indigenous AI solutions in military AI is now used to create fast-moving narratives in cognitive warfare, but experts worry as these systems become more independent.

Brijesh Singh IPS stressed the need for Indian-made algorithms and infrastructure instead of foreign tech—especially since control over key hardware like GPUs matters.