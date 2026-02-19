AI can help a billion entrepreneurs, says Vishal Sikka
Vishal Sikka, founder of Vianai, believes India can spark a "human revolution" by using AI to empower a billion entrepreneurs.
At the India AI Impact Summit 2026, he emphasized that real progress means understanding both what AI can and can't do—and making sure it serves people in meaningful ways.
'AI is like creative destruction at hyperspeed'
Sikka pointed out how AI is already changing the game: one developer finished a project in 14 days that used to take 15 engineers nine months—proof of what he calls "It's like a creative destruction that is happening at hyperspeed."
He sees this as a chance for a billion entrepreneurs to reimagine old industries and create new opportunities.
Sikka urges for balanced AI approach
While Sikka is excited about AI's potential, he warns it's not your friend or some all-knowing being—it's a tool that needs careful oversight.
He praised India's push for strong rules on safety and ethics but says the real challenge will be helping everyone understand how to use AI wisely.