AI can help India 'leapfrog' stages of development: Sundar Pichai

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said AI can help countries like India 'leapfrog' stages of development. Speaking at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 (Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi), he also cautioned that without better tech infrastructure and connectivity, there's a risk of some being left behind in an "AI divide."

Google is rolling out a $15 billion investment over 5 years Google is rolling out a $15 billion investment over five years to boost AI infrastructure. This includes new subsea cables linking the US, India, Singapore, South Africa, and Australia.

A major hub in Vizag will get serious computing power and act as an international gateway.

Google DeepMind is establishing partnerships with Indian government bodies Google DeepMind is establishing partnerships with Indian government bodies and local institutions to provide access to frontier AI for Science models and support to drive breakthroughs in health and other scientific fields.

Plus, Google is the primary cloud partner supporting the iGOT Karmayogi platform, which serves over 20 million public servants across 800+ districts, and plans to launch AI certificates in English and Hindi—helping more people get skilled up for the future.