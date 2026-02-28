AI can help lawyers, but it's no substitute: Experts Technology Feb 28, 2026

At the recent Justice Unplugged event by VIT School of Law and The Hindu, legal pros talked about how AI is shaking up the legal world.

Supreme Court Advocate-on-Record Neha Rathi pointed out that AI can speed up tasks like summarizing case briefs and translating documents—especially handy during crunch time.

Still, she urged caution, sharing how fake case citations like "Mercy versus Mankind" can sneak in if you trust AI too much.