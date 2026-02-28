AI can help lawyers, but it's no substitute: Experts
At the recent Justice Unplugged event by VIT School of Law and The Hindu, legal pros talked about how AI is shaking up the legal world.
Supreme Court Advocate-on-Record Neha Rathi pointed out that AI can speed up tasks like summarizing case briefs and translating documents—especially handy during crunch time.
Still, she urged caution, sharing how fake case citations like "Mercy versus Mankind" can sneak in if you trust AI too much.
Tech can aid in sorting cases, but human judgment is vital
Panelists including SC Advocate Vishal Sinha and law professor Jishnu J.R. agreed that AI tools—like live transcription and sorting cases—are helping courts tackle backlogs faster.
But they made it clear: decisions involving ethics or judgment should always be left to real people.
In short, tech is a great assistant for lawyers—but it's not ready to take over the courtroom just yet.