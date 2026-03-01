AI can improve life for 14 billion people: Google DeepMind
Pushmeet Kohli, VP of Research at Google DeepMind, says AI could be a game-changer for India—helping make expert healthcare more accessible and speeding up drug discovery.
He believes AI has the power to improve life for 1.4 billion people and credits Indian researchers and education for driving global progress in the field.
Indian researchers pushing AI forward
Kohli highlighted how Indian researchers, especially those at DeepMind's Bengaluru lab, are pushing AI forward in areas like healthcare and agriculture.
He also pointed to AlphaFold—an AI tool used by millions worldwide, including thousands in India—as a major breakthrough that's helping scientists solve tough problems in medicine, biology, and beyond.