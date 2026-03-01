AI can improve life for 14 billion people: Google DeepMind Technology Mar 01, 2026

Pushmeet Kohli, VP of Research at Google DeepMind, says AI could be a game-changer for India—helping make expert healthcare more accessible and speeding up drug discovery.

He believes AI has the power to improve life for 1.4 billion people and credits Indian researchers and education for driving global progress in the field.