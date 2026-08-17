This AI model can predict your depression 4 years early
What's the story
Researchers from Shenzhen University have developed a groundbreaking artificial intelligence (AI) model that can predict the risk of depression up to four years in advance. The innovative technology is based on data from two clinical trials conducted on adolescent depression across several European countries. Major Depressive Disorder affects over 332 million people worldwide, according to the researchers at Shenzhen University, and is notoriously difficult to treat.
Model creation
How the AI model was created
The AI model was created using data from two clinical trials on adolescent depression in Europe.
In one of the studies, participants were followed up with MRI scans, blood tests, and questionnaires at ages 16, 19, and 23 to check for signs of depression.
The Shenzhen University team analyzed this data to create an AI model that could detect risks of depression.
Health benefits
Potential impact on mental healthcare
The ability to predict depression risk and take preventive measures could be a major public health benefit.
The Shenzhen University researchers believe that their AI model has the potential to revolutionize how we approach mental health care by providing early warnings for those at risk of developing depression.
This could lead to timely interventions and improved treatment outcomes for millions worldwide.