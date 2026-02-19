AI can speed up decisions, but can't be fully trusted

Sikka pointed to "hallucinations"—basically, when AI just makes things up—as a key reason enterprises hesitate. He stressed the need for serious safety checks so AI systems don't act unpredictably, comparing it to how nuclear tech is tightly regulated for everyone's safety.

Power consumption of AI systems

He also criticized how much power LLMs consume.

Every little prompt lights up huge data centers, while the human brain runs on just 15-20W—about as much as a laptop on sleep mode.

Sikka called this "completely absurd" and urged redesigns that make AI more efficient and scalable.