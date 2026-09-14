After Anthropic, China's spy chief calls for AI regulation
What's the story
China's State Security Minister Chen Yixin has warned that the rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI) poses a threat to political stability and critical infrastructure. In an article published in China Cyberspace magazine, Chen said the malicious use of AI by adversaries could directly endanger China's political, institutional, and ideological security. The warning comes amid calls from global tech leaders for more security measures in AI development.
Information warfare
AI misuse in information warfare
Chen's article also highlighted the potential misuse of AI in information warfare.
He warned that hostile forces could use deepfakes, AI-generated text and images, and social media bots to wage public opinion wars.
These tools could be used to fabricate political rumors, spread harmful information, and incite social divisions.
The warning comes amid growing concerns over the role of technology in shaping public discourse and political narratives.
Intelligence enhancement
Espionage risks from AI
Chen also warned that AI-powered web crawlers, data mining, and profiling systems could bolster foreign intelligence agencies' ability to gather sensitive information.
This includes state data, trade secrets, and personal data.
The warning highlights the need for robust cybersecurity measures in the face of rapidly advancing technology. It also underscores the potential risks posed by sophisticated tools like AI in espionage activities.
Technology control
Potential geopolitical implications of AI advancements
Chen cautioned that countries with an edge in AI could use national security as a pretext to impose technology controls. This could lead to monopolizing industry standards and thus creating closed-source ecosystems.