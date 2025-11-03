AI can't be conscious, pursuing that is absurd: Microsoft exec Technology Nov 03, 2025

Mustafa Suleyman, head of Microsoft's AI division, says it would be absurd to pursue research into AI consciousness.

He argues only living things can truly feel or be aware—AI just copies those behaviors.

In his words, "It would be absurd to pursue research that investigates that question because they're not [conscious] and they can't be."