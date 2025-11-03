India's 1st Moon/Mars analog mission: What is it?
India just took part in its first global Moon/Mars analog mission—a giant "practice run" for living on other planets.
From October 13-26, 2024, Aaka Space organized the Indian participation at a special site in Kachchh, Gujarat, joining 17 habitats across five continents under the Austrian Space Forum's guidance.
Why Kachchh was chosen for the mission
The Kachchh location was picked because its red sandstone and rocky terrain look a lot like Mars—its rocks are similar to those discovered by NASA's Opportunity Rover on Mars.
This let Indian scientists and astronaut Prashant Nair's crew test solar-powered habitats and life-support tech in tough conditions.
The crew and their work
This mission brought together experts from IIT Madras, IIT Hyderabad, and PRL Ahmedabad.
It builds on earlier space projects and gives India hands-on experience to design better habitats and gear for future Moon or Mars missions.