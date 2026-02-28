AI can't do our thinking for us: Vishal Sikka Technology Feb 28, 2026

Vishal Sikka, former Infosys CEO and founder of Vianai, reminded everyone at the Rising Bharat Summit 2026 that AI can't do our thinking for us.

"AI is not a substitute for critical thinking; we cannot outsource our thinking," he said, as India looks to transform its economy with new tech.