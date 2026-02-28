AI can't do our thinking for us: Vishal Sikka
Vishal Sikka, former Infosys CEO and founder of Vianai, reminded everyone at the Rising Bharat Summit 2026 that AI can't do our thinking for us.
"AI is not a substitute for critical thinking; we cannot outsource our thinking," he said, as India looks to transform its economy with new tech.
Sikka warns of AI's impact on jobs
Sikka's main concern is that AI could wipe out a lot of mechanical jobs.
He pointed out that while some roles may disappear, there's hope in fields like engineering, environmental science, arts, nursing, and even math-driven AI work.
He encouraged everyone to focus on skills that need creativity and imagination—things machines just can't replicate.
Need to rethink jobs and skills in an AI world
He stressed it's time for a big rethink on jobs and skills: "We have to rethink paradigm of jobs and skills, and we have to do it in a hurry."
For Sikka, keeping human creativity at the center is key as we move into an AI-powered future.