AI chatbots can't create healthy meal plans for growing teens
A new study out today shows that five popular free AI chatbots, like ChatGPT-4o and Gemini 2.5 Pro, aren't great at making diet plans for teens.
Researchers from Istanbul Atlas University tested 60 meal plans for 15-year-olds and found the bots consistently underestimated what growing teens actually need.
Meal plans short on calories, protein, fats, carbs
The AI-generated meal plans were short on calories, protein, fats, and carbs compared to what real dietitians recommend, sometimes by a lot.
Micronutrients like vitamins and minerals were also all over the place, which could lead to health issues like stunted growth or hormonal problems if followed over the long term.
AI not ready to replace professional advice
Experts say these findings are a big reminder: AI isn't ready to replace professional advice when it comes to teen nutrition.
The researchers are calling for better algorithms so future chatbots can give healthier, more accurate meal guidance for young people.