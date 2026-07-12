AI chatbots let candidates text voters while Republicans adopt faster

AI texting helps campaigns, invites scrutiny

AI tools help campaigns connect with more people using fewer resources.

As Eric Wilson puts it, they allow teams to "do more with less," making it easier to personalize messages and reply instantly, even in different languages, thanks to platforms like Convos.

The move toward AI texting sped up during the pandemic when old-school canvassing took a hit.

But not everyone's convinced: critics say transparency is needed, especially as some states now require disclosure when bots are used.

With worries about misinformation growing, experts think stronger regulations might be on the way.