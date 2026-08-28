AI chatbots trained on texts like 'Bhagavad Gita' offer guidance
Technology
AI chatbots are stepping in as spiritual guides, offering round-the-clock advice with zero judgment.
Trained on texts like the Bhagavad Gita, these bots make spiritual guidance super accessible, even when real-life gurus are hard to reach.
Big names like Sadhguru and Deepak Chopra have even started using AI to share their teachings.
Chatbots criticized for limited empathy
Some people worry that AI just can't match the wisdom or empathy of a human mentor.
Critics say these chatbots might simply agree with you instead of helping you grow.
While they're handy for quick advice, experts remind us that real spiritual growth still comes from genuine human connection.