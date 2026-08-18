AI coding tools raise expectations and workloads for many developers

AI tools like Claude Code and ChatGPT Codex were meant to make coding life simpler by handling repetitive tasks. But for many developers, the reality is more pressure and higher expectations.

Companies now want more done in the same amount of time. As Shubham, who works at one of the FAANG companies, put it, "We are able to work quickly but the work has increased. So at the end we're working for the same amount of time."