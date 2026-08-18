AI coding tools raise expectations and workloads for many developers
AI tools like Claude Code and ChatGPT Codex were meant to make coding life simpler by handling repetitive tasks. But for many developers, the reality is more pressure and higher expectations.
Companies now want more done in the same amount of time. As Shubham, who works at one of the FAANG companies, put it, "We are able to work quickly but the work has increased. So at the end we're working for the same amount of time."
Bengaluru developer reports 15-16 hours days
Ankita, a senior software developer in Bengaluru, shared that her workdays often stretch to 15 to 16 hours because employers expect faster results.
On top of that, limits on how much they can use AI tools each month slow things down even more.
Instead of easing workloads, these tools have left many developers feeling overworked and under more pressure than before.