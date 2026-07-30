AI companies scramble to hire FDEs as demand jumps 2,100%
Technology
AI companies are scrambling to hire forward-deployed engineers (FDEs), the folks who actually make AI work inside businesses.
Demand is set to jump by a massive 2,100% by 2026, but only about 2,000 engineers in the US have the right mix of tech and business skills for the job.
If you're good at both, you're suddenly super valuable.
Hiring for FDEs reaches 70%
Instead of just building models, FDEs help companies figure out how to use AI to boost efficiency and profits.
This year alone, hiring has exploded: by June, 70% of companies were looking for FDEs, including in fields like fintech and gaming, up from only 5% to 10% at the start of the year.